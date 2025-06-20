The Indiana Pacers are Oklahoma City Thunder are playing game seven of the NBA Finals Sunday night. There is nothing better than the NBA Finals needing all seven games. The Pacers were able to dominate game six at home, and they will have to win in enemy territory if they are going to win a championship. Ahead of this Pacers-Thunder game seven, we will be giving some bold predictions for Indiana.

As mentioned, the Pacers dominated game six. Having to go into Oklahoma City for game seven is going to be very tough, but there is a chance for Indiana to pull off the upset. They were able to take game one on the road, and the rest of their games have been fairly close. If the Pacers play their best basketball, there is a great chance for them to come out of this game as NBA champions.

Below we will name three Pacers bold predictions for game seven of the NBA Finals against the Thunder.

Tyrese Haliburton will record a triple-double

Tyrese Haliburton entered game six with a calf injury. There was some scare that he would miss the game, but he toughed it out, and helped lead the Pacers to this game seven finale. He played just 23 minutes, but put up 23 points, five assists, and turned the ball over only one time.

The lack of minutes was due to the game being a blow out for the most part. Indiana did not need Haliburton on the court very much. That was the best case scenario for the Pacers. Haliburton received some minutes, but he was also able to rest for more than half of the game. With that rest, and two days between game six and seven, Haliburton should be a little bit more healthy on Sunday.

With extra rest, and the adrenaline of the NBA Finals, he might not be feeling the pain of the calf too much. Keeping that in mind, it is not out of the realm of possibilities for Haliburton to record a triple-double.

This series, the star point guard has two double-doubles, and he was a rebound away from a triple-double in game three. He is getting the rebounds needed, and he is always going to collect some assists. Indiana will need Haliburton to take over in game seven, and a triple-double would be just what they need.

The Pacers will win the same way they won game six

Game six was a blowout. Indiana won by 17 points, but they were up 22 points at halftime. The Pacers were able to play their best game of the series, and they found the recipe to beating the Thunder.

When it comes to beating Oklahoma City, you can not try to outshoot them. The Thunder are capable of putting up over 120 points anytime they take the court. However, in game six, the Pacers played great defense, and they held OKC to just 74 total shot attempts. For comparison, the Pacers took 92 total shots.

In the win, Indiana held the Thunder to just 41.9% from the floor, and 8-for-30 from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Thunder were held to just 35 total points in the second and third quarter combined. The lack of scoring from Oklahoma City can be contributed to the 21 turnovers they had, as well. The Pacers were lights out defensively in game six, and they need to bring that into game seven.

If their defense can continue to shine, and Haliburton plays well, the Pacers will win this game the same way they won game six.