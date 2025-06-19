The Indiana Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder in a must-win Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton finds himself on the injury report alongside Jarace Walker and Isaiah Jackson. Haliburton has been listed as questionable due to a right calf strain, while both Walker and Jackson are out, with a right ankle sprain and an Achilles injury, respectively. Here is everything we know about Tyrese Haliburton’s injury and his playing status vs. the Thunder.

Tyrese Haliburton injury status vs. Thunder

Tyrese Haliburton is questionable for Game 6 against the Thunder. His possible absence would undoubtedly be a huge loss for the Pacers in their most important game of the season. The guard has struggled with the strain since Game 3 and appeared to land awkwardly in the first quarter of Game 5.

Haliburton has been crucial for the Pacers' run until the Finals, but has struggled in the last 2 matches. He had only four points and made zero field goals during his 34 minutes on the court, visibly struggling due to injury in Game 5. Head coach Rick Carlisle has suggested that Haliburton remains a game-time decision for the Pacers.

Over the past two games, Haliburton has gone 1-11 from the 3-point range while converting just seven of his overall 21 shots. That has translated to two easy wins for OKC. Now, the Pacers aim to force a Game 7 at home territory.

For that, they need Haliburton to not only be fit, but also produce a big performance. In his limited presence, Pascal Siakam and Bennedict Mathurin have taken on more offensive load. Averaging 17.9 points, 9.1 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game in the postseason, Haliburton’s numbers have dropped from the regular season. However, he remains the Pacers’ biggest hope in arresting OKC’s momentum.

All signs point to OKC landing the Championship at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday. That appears more likely if Haliburton is deemed unfit to play a part. As things stand, when it comes to the question of if Tyrese Haliburton is playing tonight vs. the Thunder, the answer is probably, as it remains a gametime decision.

Pacers injury report

Tyrese Haliburton – Questionable (Right Calf Strain)

Isaiah Jackson – Out (Right Achilles Tendon Tear)

Jarace Walker – Out (Right Ankle Sprain)

Thunder injury report

Nikola Topic – Out (Left Knee Surgery)