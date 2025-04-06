The Denver Nuggets will host the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night at Ball Arena. Jamal Murray is questionable on the team's injury report due to right hamstring inflammation.

Here's everything we know about Murray's injury and playing status vs. the Pacers.

Jamal Murray injury status vs. Pacers

Murray has missed the Nuggets' previous four games due to his hamstring ailment. Denver listed him as questionable for each matchup before ruling him out. Another questionable tag indicates he's still managing the injury but has a chance to suit up vs. the Pacers.

Following a letdown 2024 playoff performance and a rough showing at the Olympics for Team Canada, there were questions about Murray's ability to return to star form alongside Nikola Jokic. However, the 27-year-old has raised his level of play in recent months, averaging 24.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists on 51/42/93 shooting splits over his last 33 appearances.

The Nuggets have lost their last three games with Murray sidelined. They've posted a 10-12 record over their last 22 games, with Murray, Jokic and Aaron Gordon battling injuries.

Denver is jockeying for position atop the Western Conference playoff picture. Entering Sunday's matchup, Michael Malone's squad sits in fourth place, a half-game behind the Los Angeles Lakers in third and a half-game ahead of the Golden State Warriors in fifth. The Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies are all one game back of the Nuggets in sixth, seventh and eighth, respectively.

With four games remaining, the Nuggets must finish strong to avoid falling into the play-in tournament.

Meanwhile, the Pacers have won nine of their last 11 games and sit comfortably in the Eastern Conference's fourth seed. Pascal Siakam will miss Sunday's matchup due to an elbow injury.

So, regarding whether Jamal Murray is playing tonight vs. the Warriors, the Nuggets have cautiously approached the star guard's hamstring injury with the playoffs approaching. They've made it clear they won't rush him back if he's at risk for further injury. However, continued losses could plummet them even further down the standings.

Nuggets injury report

DaRon Holmes II: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Achilles Tendon; Repair

Jamal Murray: Questionable – Injury/Illness – Right Hamstring; Inflammation

Pacers injury report

Dennis RayJ: Questionable – G League – Two-Way

Enrique Freeman: Questionable – G League – Two-Way

Isaiah Jackson: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Achilles Tendon; Tear

Quenton Jackson: Out – G League – Two-Way

Ben Sheppard: Doubtful – Injury/Illness – Left Great Toe; Sprain

Pascal Siakam: Out – Injury/Illness – Right Olecranon; Bursitis