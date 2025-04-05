ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Pacers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

Sunday’s matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena promises to be a high-scoring affair between two playoff-bound teams. The Nuggets (47-31) are led by MVP candidate Nikola Jokić, who is averaging a near triple-double with 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game. Denver’s high-powered offense, ranked third in the league at 120.9 points per game, will look to exploit Indiana’s rebounding struggles, as the Pacers rank near the bottom in boards per game. The Pacers (46-31) counter with Tyrese Haliburton’s playmaking and Pascal Siakam’s scoring versatility. Indiana’s seventh-ranked offense (117.1 points per game) has been red-hot recently, averaging 122.1 points over their last 10 games. However, their defense will be tested by Denver’s efficiency at home, where the Nuggets hold a strong 25-14 record. Expect a competitive game with both teams pushing the pace in a battle of offensive firepower.

Here are the Pacers-Nuggets NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Pacers-Nuggets Odds

Indiana Pacers: +4 (-108)

Moneyline: +146

Denver Nuggets: -4 (-112)

Moneyline: -174

Over: 239 (-110)

Under: 239 (-110)

How To Watch Pacers vs. Nuggets

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: NBA League Pass

Why the Pacers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Indiana Pacers have a strong case to win or cover the spread against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, given their recent form and offensive firepower. The Pacers have won eight of their last ten games and are one of the hottest teams in the league heading into the playoffs. Tyrese Haliburton has been sensational, averaging 22 points and 10 assists in his last outing, while Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner provide consistent scoring and rebounding. Indiana’s three-point shooting has been elite since the All-Star break, ranking sixth in the NBA at 37.9% on nearly 39 attempts per game. This perimeter efficiency could exploit Denver’s weakness in defending the three-point line, where they rank 24th.

Denver, while led by MVP candidate Nikola Jokić, has shown defensive vulnerabilities throughout the season. The Nuggets allow 115.9 points per game (23rd in the league) and struggle against teams with strong perimeter shooting. Additionally, injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have hampered Denver’s depth, leaving Jokić to shoulder an enormous load offensively. If Indiana can capitalize on turnovers and maintain their pace, they could keep this game close or even pull off an upset. With their balanced scoring attack and ability to stretch defenses, the Pacers are well-equipped to challenge Denver at Ball Arena and cover the spread in this intriguing matchup.

Why the Nuggets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Denver Nuggets are primed to win and cover the spread against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, leveraging their home-court advantage and superior rebounding. Led by Nikola Jokić, who is averaging a near triple-double with 29.7 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game, Denver boasts one of the league’s most efficient offenses, ranking third in scoring at 120.9 points per game. The Nuggets also excel in rebounding, averaging 45.7 boards per contest, which will be key against Indiana’s glaring weakness on the glass. With Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., Denver’s depth should overwhelm a Pacers team struggling defensively.

Indiana’s rebounding woes (third-worst in the NBA) and recent defensive regression make them vulnerable against Denver’s high-powered attack. The Pacers have allowed 115.2 points per 100 possessions since February, showing inconsistency on that end of the floor. While Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam provide offensive firepower, Indiana’s inability to finish possessions on defense will likely lead to second-chance opportunities for Denver. Playing at Ball Arena, where the Nuggets hold a strong record, further tilts the matchup in Denver’s favor. Expect the Nuggets to dominate the boards and control the pace en route to a decisive victory that covers the spread.

Final Pacers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Denver Nuggets are expected to win and cover the spread against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday at Ball Arena. Behind Nikola Jokić’s MVP-caliber play, Denver’s third-ranked offense (120.9 points per game) and dominance on the boards will likely overwhelm Indiana’s 25th-ranked rebounding unit. The Pacers, while potent offensively with Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam, have struggled defensively, allowing 115.2 points per 100 possessions since February. Denver’s strong home record (25-12) and depth, bolstered by Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr., give them a clear edge. Expect the Nuggets to control the game’s tempo and secure a comfortable victory.

Final Pacers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -4 (-112), Over 239 (-110)