The Indiana Pacers are at home for Games 3 and 4 of their second-round series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tyrese Haliburton and Co. hold a 2-0 lead in the series with a chance to complete the sweep in front of their home crowd. However, the Cavaliers got Darius Garland, DeAndre Hunter, and Evan Mobley back for Game 3, looking to begin a comeback.

At the end of the first quarter, Pacers guard Ben Sheppard completed a comeback for his team, beating the buzzer to tie the game.

BEN SHEPPARD BEATS THE BUZZER FOR THE TIE 🚨 pic.twitter.com/yeuiQJew88 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 10, 2025

Sheppard and the Pacers have made a habit of orchestrating comebacks throughout this year's postseason. Haliburton sent the Milwaukee Bucks home early with a couple of clutch shots to send Game 5 into overtime and clinch the series. After he was named the most overrated player in the NBA by his peers, the All-Star guard embarked on a mission to prove his haters wrong.

In the second round, Haliburton's heroics continued for the Pacers. In Game 2, he hit one of the best shots of the postseason so far in the final seconds. He hoisted a three-pointer over Ty Jerome to escape Cleveland with a 2-0 series lead. Being up two games to none is significant in the NBA playoffs. Less than 10% of teams facing a 0-2 deficit were able to come back and win the series.

However, Cleveland's is a unique case. Garland is playing his first game of the series in Game 3, returning to the court with Mobley and Hunter. Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson remains confident in his team's ability to get back into the series.

The Cavaliers got off to a good start to the game before Sheppard capped the first quarter with his buzzer-beater. However, the Pacers have a long way to go if they want to go up 3-0 in the series. If they can, they could face off against the New York Knicks in the Conference Finals.