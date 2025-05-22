The Indiana Pacers have become one of the stories of the playoffs this season, coming back from deficit after deficit to get improbable win after improbable win. On Wednesday night, they pulled off their best Houdini act of the bunch, coming back from down 14 points with less than three minutes to go to beat the New York Knicks 138-135 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Pacers also pulled off miraculous comebacks against the Milwaukee Bucks and the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier in the playoffs, so they have become the comeback kids of this postseason. After one of those comebacks against the Bucks in Game 5 to end the series, Tyrese Haliburton's dad got into it with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Haliburton's dad was subsequently banned from Pacers games, but NBA analyst Charles Barkley wants to see him back in the arena for Game 3 when Knicks-Pacers moves back to Indiana.

Chuck asks Commissioner Silver to let Tyrese Haliburton's dad attend games 3 & 4 in Indy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/VmRWOng87V — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I want to reach out to Adam Silver tomorrow,” Barkley said on Inside the NBA after Game 1. “It's time to let Mr. Haliburton back in the building. Adam, I'm asking you. My man paid his dues. He did something really, really stupid, But he's been punished. I'm asking you and the Indiana Pacers to let Mr. Haliburton back in the building for Games 3 and 4. Listen, he paid his dues. It shouldn't be indefinite. He's been punished enough, he would never do anything that stupid again.”

The eldest Haliburton missed out on two Pacers home games, both against the Cavaliers in the second round. Cleveland won the first matchup in Game 3 before Indiana poured it on the top seed in a Game 4 blowout to take command of the series, which it eventually won in five games.

Of course, Knicks-Pacers has a chance to be the best series of these playoffs, and it is off to a great start after a Game 1 that is very likely the best game we have seen so far. Having Haliburton's dad in Indiana to watch his son continue to become a superstar would only add to the rivalry and the atmosphere, so it's no surprise that Charles Barkley is making this call.

It remains to be seen whether Silver will grant the request, but it will be interesting to see if he is willing to backtrack on his original punishment from the Antetokounmpo incident.