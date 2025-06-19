Tyrese Haliburton raised concerns ahead of Game 6 of the NBA Finals. The versatile Haliburton gingerly left the Paycom Center court with a calf injury in Game 5. Indiana Pacers fans, however, are now breathing out relief and excitement.

Haliburton dressed up in a practice uniform inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. He's seen draining 10 consecutive baskets. But more promising for Pacers fans? “Hali” showed no signs of pain in his calf.

Haliburton remains on the questionable side for the Thursday night contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Indiana is down 3-2 after falling to the Thunder back on Monday.

Haliburton and the Pacers must win to keep any further chance of winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy — a first for the franchise. A victory forces the seventh and deciding game in Oklahoma City on Sunday.

Will Tyrese Haliburton start for Pacers in critical contest? 

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) comes off the floor past head coach Rick Carlisle in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Spots
Article Continues Below
More Indiana Pacers News
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) shoots against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second quarter of game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
How Pacers’ Bennedict Mathurin went viral before NBA Finals Game 6 even startedZachary Weinberger ·
Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) dunks the ball as Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks on in the first quarter during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein’s ‘desperation’ take before Game 6 vs PacersJosue Pavon ·
Atlanta Hawks, Dyson Daniels, Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA Finals
Dyson Daniels gets real on Thunder-Pacers NBA FinalsTomer Azarly ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) walks back to the team bench in the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game five of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Tyrese Haliburton has ‘every intention’ of battling through injury in Game 6Zachary Draves ·
Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) and guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) and forward Pascal Siakam (43) celebrate during the second half of game five against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena.
Stephen A. Smith sends warning to NBA even if Pacers lose FinalsJoey Mistretta ·
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) brings the ball up court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter of game two of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight? Pacers-Thunder NBA Finals Game 6 injury reportRishav Bhat ·

The warm-up shooting session is a promising sign that Haliburton will be a full go. Even his head coach Rick Carlisle didn't believe his star would sit. Carlisle believed after Game 5 that Haliburton would be in action for Thursday.

But is he indeed a full go ahead of the pulsating showdown with the Pacers' season on the line? ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed Haliburton's approach.

“Tyrese Haliburton has every intention of playing tonight,”  Charania said to the Pat McAfee Show. “He's fully intending to be out there tonight.”

By playing, Carlisle likely won't force his triple-double threat to come off the bench. Haliburton always hands Indiana its best chance of winning when he's on the floor. He's proved it during the Eastern Conference Finals and in the two NBA Finals wins over OKC.

His health isn't the x-factor versus the Thunder, however. Indiana's defense, especially against Jalen Williams, will need to come in handy to have any chance of extending the series one more game.