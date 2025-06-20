For every player on the Pacers roster, there is perhaps nobody who is savoring this run in the playoffs than Myles Turner. The longest tenured player on the team, Turner has had his name thrown in trade rumors almost every season before signing a contract extension back during the 2022-23 season. Myles Turner certainly has been a major part of this Pacers run in the playoffs, especially on the defensive end in terms of blocks.

With two blocks through three quarters against the Thunder in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, Myles Turner became only the second Eastern Conference player since Dwight Howard to record more than 45 blocked shots during a playoff run, as per StatMuse.

In addition to his two blocked shots, Turner also had three points, four rebounds and one assist in 23 minutes. He was not shooting particularly well as of publication, only going 1-of-9 from the field, but he was still making an impact on the defensive end of the court.

If the Pacers ultimately want to beat the Thunder and win an NBA championship, they’ll need continued strong play from their veteran center. During this postseason run, Turner has been playing a little over 29 minutes per game while taking around ten shots attempts.

Article Continues Below

In 21 games, he has been averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 2.1 blocked shots with splits of 50 percent shooting from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In a funny twist of fate, Turner’s future with the Pacers, regardless of the outcome of the NBA Finals, was somewhat in question again as he is set to hit unrestricted free agency in the offseason, But while a player of his caliber will no doubt draw interest from opposing teams, Turner and the Pacers are reportedly set for a contract extension, and he isn’t expected to leave the only franchise he’s ever known.

The No. 11 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Turner has played all ten of his NBA seasons with the Pacers.