The Indiana Pacers are facing a must-win scenario in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. They trail the Oklahoma City Thunder in the series, 3-2. The Thunder took care of business at home in Game 5. Thus far Thursday night, the Pacers are doing the same.

Indiana holds its largest lead of the series at halftime, 64-42. They closed the second quarter on a 30-9 run, including two fantastic plays from Pascal Siakam.

With under a minute left in the half, the Pacers got out onto the break, which culminated in a Siakam facial jam on Jalen Williams.

Haliburton, who is playing with a serious calf injury, came up with his second steal of the game. He then found Siakam on a sick no-look feed to Siakam, who put Williams on a poster.

But the veteran forward was not done.

Seconds later, Siakam put an exclamation point on the first half. He backed Alex Caruso down and raised up over the shorter defender, draining the jumper at the buzzer.

If the Thunder want to avoid a Game 7 back in Oklahoma City, they are going to have to complete the largest halftime comeback in NBA Finals history.

The Pacers started slow, missing their first eight shots of the game. Within a matter of minutes, they trailed 10-2 and the crowd was out of the game. But once they started hitting shots, the crowd came to life.

Once again, TJ McConnell made a large difference for Indiana. He brought a ton of energy, effort and even a scoring punch in Game 6. At halftime, McConnell has eight points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in just 11 minutes.

He has had help off the bench, too. Obi Toppin has eight points and even Tony Bradley chipped in with three.

But this game has mostly been about turnovers. The Pacers turned the table, causing 12 OKC giveaways. Meanwhile, the Pacers have just two.