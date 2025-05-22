The Indiana Pacers have been the ‘cardiac Pacers' during the postseason. That was on full display again in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks with a crazy Game 1 win. They have three of the top 10 most improbable postseason victories of all time coming in just this year! No lead has been safe for any team against the Pacers; the numbers show that more than anything, and it helps to have Tyrese Haliburton.

We have seen three improbable comeback wins from the same team in the same playoffs, and it was the first time we have seen that from any team in 10 years.

According to Mike Beuoy, creator of Inpredictable.com, the New York Knicks' Game 1 win is the fourth most improbable comeback win since 1997. Their Game 2 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Game 4 win against the Milwaukee Bucks this year are also ranked fifth and seventh on the list.

The Pacers' style of play, combined with the number of playmakers who can make shots all over the floor, makes for a never-say-die team that might be the hardest team to play against in the NBA postseason. They space teams out, play fast, and every player on the floor can shoot from behind the arc, so the amount of pressure teams face against them makes it much more complicated than other teams in the playoffs.

Haliburton has proven to be a star, averaging 18.7 points and 9.5 assists per game. He has two massive clutch shots in the postseason and has shown that he is fearless in end-of-game situations. Pascal Siakam is right behind him in scoring and helps make a great scoring duo with the two leading the way, but what has separated them has been how much balance they have as a team.

Six Pacers are averaging over double digits in scoring this postseason, but none of them are averaging over 20 points, which makes how much balance they have even more critical.

The Pacers have proven they have a knack for living on the edge during these playoffs and are not scared. That only helps as the competition continues to ramp up and improve each round. It also proves they are here to stay and won't be intimidated by the Knicks, even on the road in Madison Square Garden.