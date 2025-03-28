The Indiana Pacers torched the Washington Wizards in historic fashion on Thursday night.

Indiana scored a whopping 162 points to cruise to the 53-point victory over Washington. They couldn't miss from the field, making 64% of their total attempts which includes a 57% success rate from beyond the arc.

Not only did they score the most points by a team this season, but they also scored the most points in franchise history, per StatMuse.

What's next for Pacers after historic win

It is an eye-catching feat for the Pacers to accomplish in their franchise's history, dominating a Wizards squad that had no chance from the start.

The Pacers jumped to a 45-31 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. They scored 37 or more points in each of the four quarters, proving their offense to be too much for the Wizards to handle.

Nine players scored in double-digits for the team. Tyrese Haliburton led the way with 29 points and six assists. He shot 9-of-15 from the field, including 7-of-10 from beyond the arc. Myles Turner came next with 17 points and five rebounds, Jarace Walker put up 16 points and five assists, while Obi Toppin provided 15 points.

Indiana improved to 43-30 on the season, holding the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference standings. They are 2.5 games behind the New York Knicks and 11 games behind the Boston Celtics.

Following Thursday's win over the Wizards, the Pacers will prepare for their next road matchup. They face the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 29 at 8 p.m. ET.