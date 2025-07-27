Less than three weeks after losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2025 NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers turned their attention to the NBA Summer League. While not remotely at the same intensity level, the Pacers might have discovered a diamond in the rough for their 2025-2026 roster in point guard RayJ Dennis.

The Pacers' 2025 Summer League team featured 2024 second-round picks Johnny Furphy and Enrique Freeman. Furphy had his highlight-reel moments, but Dennis was clearly the best player on the roster. In four games, Dennis averaged 15.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists per contest while hitting 40 percent of his three-point attempts.

After playing five years in college with three different schools, Dennis went undrafted in the 2024 NBA Draft. Scouts were impressed with his athleticism and playmaking ability, but concerned with his inconsistent shooting and small stature.

Dennis subsequently joined the Los Angeles Clippers' 2024 Summer League team but failed to impress, ultimately signing a two-way deal with the Washington Wizards. However, the Wizards waived him just two days later for guard Jared Butler, sending him to the Clippers' G-League affiliate. Dennis eventually found a home with the Pacers, where he needs to be full-time in 2025-2026.

As one of two players who entered the Summer League on a two-way contract, joining guard Quenton Jackson, Dennis already had an aura of authority to his name. However, his total dominance was unexpected, and few predicted that he would outperform Furphy the way he did. Every team hopes that its top prospects appear too good for the Summer League, and Dennis surprisingly fell into that category.

Pacers should sign NBA Summer League star RayJ Dennis

With Tyrese Haliburton out for the entire 2025-2026 season, the Pacers are forced into a precarious situation. Despite coming off an Eastern Conference Championship, Indiana figures to be lucky to make the playoffs without its star player leading the way. The unfortunate circumstances might force them to take a more developmental approach than they might want, which RayJ Dennis proved he should be a part of.

Haliburton's injury creates the biggest openings at guard. Andrew Nembhard figures to accept a full-time point guard role, with Bennedict Mathurin potentially sliding into the starting lineup next to Aaron Nesmith. Playoff hero T.J. McConnell could also play a larger role in his 11th season, but there will still be minutes to be filled in the backcourt.

Ideally, the Pacers figured the minutes would either go to Furphy, whom they hope will take a second-year leap, or Kam Jones, their 2025 second-round selection. Both players are likely candidates, but Dennis outperformed both in the Summer League. Jones looked good in his lone opportunity as the primary ballhandler, but Dennis is the better facilitator of the two, which is a trait Rick Carlisle clearly values.

Article Continues Below

The NBA Summer League is not a tell-all event, but Dennis' shooting looked significantly improved. After hitting 34 percent of his three-pointers in the G-League, Dennis' stroke was clean in Las Vegas. He connected on a variety of triples, from pull-up jumpers to quick catch-and-shoot releases. Dennis will need to prove that he can maintain that accuracy in the NBA — he went just 6-for-21 from deep in 2024-2025 — but he continues to make strides in that perceived weakness of his game.

The Pacers are already keeping Dennis on board as a two-way player for the 2025-2026 season, but they need to secure him with a standard contract. Although he failed to make the All-Summer League team, Dennis was easily one of the most NBA-ready players participating in the process.

How Pacers can create space for RayJ Dennis

Even with Haliburton inactive for the entire season, the Pacers' 17-man roster is already full. Indiana gave its last two-way contract to Taelon Peter, whom the team selected with the No. 54 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. In doing so, they cut ties with another one of their 2025 Summer League stars, Enrique Freeman.

Giving RayJ Dennis a standard deal would require releasing one of the team's standard players. Doing so might be difficult late in the offseason, but the preseason typically triggers many releases. The Pacers have several potential cut candidates who could receive their walking papers with a disappointing preseason.

Although they lost longtime center Myles Turner in free agency, the Pacers have a surplus of big men on their roster. They recently acquired Jay Huff from the Memphis Grizzlies and re-signed James Wiseman, indicating that both will likely begin the year on the active roster. However, neither Tony Bradley nor Jarace Walker would be a surprising omission. Bradley, who joined the team late in 2024-2025, is particularly vulnerable.

If Indiana creates room on their roster for Dennis, it will likely come in the trade market. Another move is not out of the question, particularly with the front office clearly favoring the collection of as much future draft capital as possible, given Haliburton's injury. Should that be the case, expect the Pacers to convert Summer League star RayJ Dennis' two-way deal to a standard contract for the 2025-2026 season.