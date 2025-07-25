Following their improbable run to the 2025 NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers are hungrier than ever to return to the Playoffs and avenge their loss from last season. Had it not been for Tyrese Haliburton's injury in Game 7, we could have easily seen a very different story play out this offseason. Haliburton still has his signature sneaker with PUMA to be proud about this offseason, recently teasing some upcoming colorways via social media.

Tyrese Haliburton signed with PUMA Basketball in October 2024, effectively becoming the face of their new campaign. It wasn't long before Haliburton debuted his first signature sneaker, the PUMA Hali 1, before Game 1 of the NBA Finals. The shoes created instant buzz and will see a ton of hype as Haliburton makes an anticipated return to the court.

The first PUMA Hali 1 debuted in a “Hibiscus” pink colorway perfect for the moment of the NBA Finals. However, with lead sneaker designer Salehe Bembury at the forefront of the concepts, we're bound to see some interesting and vibrant ensembles in the coming months.

Tyrese Haliburton teases his PUMA Hali 1

Salehe Bembury shared a photo of Tyrese Haliburton with new colorways of his PUMA Hali 1 👀 https://t.co/6nsR8mMfhp pic.twitter.com/MTCg9mJC1w — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) July 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

In a photo posted to Bembury's socials, we see Tyrese Haliburton laying on his couch with a walking boot in the air. Clearly, Bembury paid Haliburton a visit to introduce some sample concepts and colorways for the Hali 1's upcoming releases. Thanks to his work over at New Balance, Bembury has released some of the most sought-after collaborations over the last 10 years. His involvement in a performance basketball sneaker like this is a first of its kind.

The PUMA Hali 1 is expected to release in the debut “Hibiscus” colorway sometime during September 2025. The shoes will release through PUMA platforms and are likely to be stocked at various PUMA Basketball retailers. As far as debut sneakers go, this is certainly shaping up to be a hit from Haliburton and Bembury.