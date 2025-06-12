With the Indiana Pacers winning Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder, the city is buzzing ahead of hosting Game 4, where the team looks for a 3-1 series lead. As the Pacers are led by head coach Rick Carlisle and star Tyrese Haliburton, among others, their WNBA counterpart in the Indiana Fever, has been supporting them the whole way, as proven by the latest comments from Stephanie White.

The Fever's head coach in White, spoke to the media Thursday, a night removed from Indiana beating Oklahoma City, asking for her thoughts on what the occasion means for the city. Growing up in the state, she would hark back to the last time the Pacers were in the NBA Finals, which was 25 years ago, and say that the area is the “epicenter of basketball.”

“Oh, it's incredible,” White said via the Fever's official X, formerly Twitter, page. “It's incredible. I mean, you know, as someone who grew up in this in the state of Indiana, and as the saying goes, right, ‘This is Indiana,' and so the energy is incredible. It's such a fun time to be in the city. Yes, I was here the last time the Pacers were in the finals, back in 2000. You know, I remember being in the building and just feeling that energy, and it is, it's exciting. There's no better place, the epicenter of basketball in Indiana and Indianapolis.”

Pacers are hoping for more of Caitlin Clark's presence 

Caitlin Clark attends game three of Pacers-Thunder
© Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
With star Caitlin Clark supporting the Pacers, having been in Game 3, the team is hoping she can be there for the rest of the remaining contests. The reason is that entering Game 3, Indiana was 7-0 when she was in attendance, which goes back to the team's last playoffs.

Make that 8-0 after the impressive 116-107 victory on Wednesday night.

At any rate, Indiana is two victories away from capturing the franchise's first NBA championship, but it won't be easy, as the Thunder have been exceptional this season and were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.