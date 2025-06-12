Tyrese Haliburton has emerged as one of the brightest stars of the NBA Playoffs, guiding the Indiana Pacers to within two wins of the franchise’s first NBA title. Following Indiana’s 116-107 Game 3 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night, the 25-year-old point guard credited head coach Rick Carlisle for helping launch his ascent.

“[Carlisle's] just a basketball savant,” Haliburton told ESPN’s Jamal Collier and Tim MacMahon. “All that stuff is really important. Really took my career to another level.”

Haliburton finished Game 3 with 22 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds, and a block, shooting 9-for-17 from the field and 4-for-8 from three. His control of the game’s tempo and efficient shot-making were central to Indiana’s win, which gave the Pacers a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Rick Carlisle’s trust and system fuel Tyrese Haliburton’s rise as Pacers close in on NBA title

Since being acquired from the Sacramento Kings in 2022, Haliburton has flourished under Carlisle’s system. He has earned back-to-back All-Star selections, two All-NBA Third Team honors, and last season led the NBA in assists. That year, he averaged 20.1 points, 10.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 47.7% from the field and 36.4% from beyond the arc over 69 games.

Haliburton followed up with another strong campaign this season, posting 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game across 73 appearances. He shot 47.3% from the field and 38.8% from three, helping lead Indiana to its first Finals appearance since 2000.

Carlisle’s commitment to player development has been key to Haliburton’s rise. The head coach, who won a title with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011, has long emphasized empowering his players to grow through experience.

“They're going to have some ups and downs,” Carlisle said of his young core. “They're going to make some mistakes. If they're doing it consistent with how they're seeing the game, the lessons learned will be more impactful.”

For Haliburton, those lessons proved invaluable. After an early adjustment period in Indiana, he embraced the responsibilities of leading the offense and has since thrived as the face of the franchise.

The Pacers will aim to extend their Finals lead to 3-1 when they host the Thunder for Game 4 on Friday at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC. The series will return to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Monday.