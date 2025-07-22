Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton recently offered high praise for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, reflecting on the Thunder’s dominance and Gilgeous-Alexander’s ascension to MVP status during the 2024–25 NBA season.

Haliburton, who is currently recovering from a torn Achilles sustained in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, commended Gilgeous-Alexander for his ability to control games and efficiently score at all three levels. The two All-Star guards faced off in the NBA Finals, where the Thunder defeated the Pacers in a tightly contested seven-game series.

When asked whether Indiana expected Oklahoma City’s offensive explosiveness and whether Gilgeous-Alexander is the best offensive player in the league, Haliburton acknowledged the Thunder’s strength and Gilgeous-Alexander’s elite skill set.

“I mean we definitely expected it. They were the best team in the NBA all year,” Haliburton said. “Shai is the MVP for a reason – he gets paint touches at an elite level… he doesn’t come across stature-wise as this big, bulky guy, but he does a great job. He gets to his spots, can score at all three levels, he’s MVP for a reason. I mean the season he put together [is] one of the greatest seasons in NBA history.”

Tyrese Haliburton reflects on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP rise after Finals clash

Gilgeous-Alexander, 27, averaged 32.7 points, 6.4 assists, five rebounds, 1.7 steals, and one block per game while shooting 51.9% from the field and 37.5% from three over 76 games. His consistency and late-game execution helped power Oklahoma City to a franchise-best 68–14 regular-season record, earning him the 2025 NBA Most Valuable Player award.

The Thunder’s postseason run further cemented Gilgeous-Alexander’s place among the league’s elite. In the 2025 NBA Finals, he averaged 30.3 points, 5.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field across seven games against the Pacers. His Game 7 performance — 29 points, 12 assists, five rebounds, two blocks, and a steal — was pivotal in Oklahoma City’s 103–91 championship-clinching win.

The Finals MVP award capped off a historic year for the Thunder guard. Days after winning the title, Gilgeous-Alexander signed a four-year, $285 million contract extension to remain the face of Oklahoma City’s franchise.

Haliburton’s praise adds to the growing admiration Gilgeous-Alexander has received from peers across the league. The Pacers guard, who played a central role in Indiana’s first Finals appearance since 2000, had averaged 17.3 points, 8.6 assists, and 5.3 rebounds per game in the 2025 postseason before suffering his injury in the decisive Game 7.

As both franchises look toward the future, the Finals matchup between Gilgeous-Alexander and Haliburton may mark the beginning of a budding rivalry between two of the NBA’s premier young guards. For now, Gilgeous-Alexander’s MVP campaign and title run stand as the defining story of the 2024–25 season.