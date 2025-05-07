Myles Turner and the Indiana Pacers scored a major victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 of their second round series, but the absolute stunner took place in Game 2 that still has everyone shocked. In fact, Turner even compared Tyrese Haliburton's shot to an old one of LeBron James' from 2018.

Turner has spent the first 10 years of his NBA career all with the Indiana Pacers, so the shot-blocking, floor-spacing center has seen his share of ups and downs. This one, however, appears to be one of the craziest.

Myles Turner channels LeBron James memory with Tyrese Haliburton game winner

The Pacers pulled off an improbable comeback in Game 2 against the Cavs, overcoming a seven-point deficit with 48 seconds remaining. It's only the third time that a team overcame a deficit of seven points or more in the final minute of a playoff game, but it is the second time in the last two weeks.

After making one free throw, Tyrese Haliburton was able to secure the offensive rebound on his miss of the second thanks to a tip by Myles Turner. After backing it out and resetting, Haliburton sized up Ty Jerome and drilled a step-back three-pointer to give the Pacers the lead with a little over a second remaining.

HOLY HALI 🤯 Tyrese Haliburton calls game in Cleveland as the Pacers STUN the Cavs to take a 2-0 series lead!

With no timeouts, the Cavs took a length of the court attempt that didn't even come close, giving Indiana the win.

After the game, fans, players, and everyone else reacted to the game-winner on social media. One fan's post on social media, comparing Haliburton's shot to LeBron James' from 2018 against the Pacers, drew a response from Myles Turner.

Damn This Hit Home… That's So Real Same Spot And Everything

That shot by James came in Game 5 of the first round series between the Cavaliers and Pacers in a 2-2 series back in 2018. Cleveland went on the win that series, but it did come down to a decisive Game 7 at home.

LEBRON CALLED GAME!! Cavs take a 3-2 lead over the Pacers in Game 5. LeBron James: 44 Points, 10 Rebounds, 8 Assists

The series will now shift to Indianapolis for Games 3 and 4, where the Pacers will have a chance to sweep the top-seeded Cavaliers. Both teams will get a two-day break, however, as Game 3 is not until Friday night at 7:30PM EST.

So far in the postseason, Turner is averaging 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.6 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three.

In two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Turner is averaging 18 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 3.5 blocks per game.