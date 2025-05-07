Despite playing against a shorthanded Cleveland Cavaliers team, the Indiana Pacers didn't have their best stuff with a chance to take a commanding 2-0 lead against the top seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Tyrese Haliburton and company came through when it mattered in the end.

After a furious rally from 20 points down, the Pacers had closed the deficit to just three with 27 seconds remaining. after Cleveland threw the inbounds pass away, Haliburton made it to the free throw line, where he made the first at the line and missed the second. However, he flew in to snag the rebound before retreating and sinking a stepback 3-pointer to give the Pacers an improbable 120-119 win.

HOLY HALI 🤯 Tyrese Haliburton calls game in Cleveland as the Pacers STUN the Cavs to take a 2-0 series lead!pic.twitter.com/yFF1fA4eL3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 7, 2025

After winning Game 1 with a very impressive performance, the Pacers have the 64-win Cavs on the ropes and will have a chance to close out the series with a pair of wins at home in Games 3 and 4.

For most of the night, it looked like the Cavs were going to coast to a Game 2 victory and even the series at a game apiece. Donovan Mitchell was on fire and the Cavs were knocking down shots from all over the floor.

However, Cleveland faltered late in the game with a number of turnovers, including a critical offensive foul call on Mitchell and the final inbounds pass that was thrown away. Haliburton was right there to take advantage with his second game-winner of the playoffs after sending the Milwaukee Bucks home with a heroic basket at the end of Game 5 in the first round.

Haliburton didn't have the same gaudy stats in this game as he did in Game 1 (22 points, 13 assists), but he still had an efficient night in the victory. He finished with 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting, knocking down both of his 3-pointers, with nine rebounds and four assists.

The Cavs now have two days off to regroup and try to get back on track before a must-win Game 3. If Cleveland wants to come back and win the series, it likely needs Darius Garland and Evan Mobley to get back from injury, so the extra day off will help. However, there is no question that Haliburton and the Pacers have grabbed full control of this series in shocking fashion.