The Indiana Pacers are looking to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Milwaukee Bucks with a win in Game 4, and Myles Turner made an emphatic statement early in the third quarter with a poster dunk over Giannis Antetokounmpo in transition.

MYLES TURNER WITH THE POSTER ON GIANNIS ANTETOKOUNMPO 😱pic.twitter.com/5d9hTzfov1 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Pacers have been in control for the majority of the game, and are looking to bounce back from a Game 3 loss to take a stranglehold on the series. Bucks star Damian Lillard suffered an unfortunate injury in the first half of the game, and he left the game. It has been reported that it is feared that Lillard has suffered an Achilles injury. Only time will tell what the injury really is. Obviously, that has big implications on Sunday's game and in the series moving forward.

Turner has made a big impact in the game for the Pacers, as it was not just the poster on Antetokounmpo. Turner entered the fourth quarter with 21 points and five rebounds, shooting 8-10 going into the final frame. He was leading the Pacers in scoring, and Indiana took a 101-84 lead into the fourth quarter. The rest of the starting lineup in Pascal Siakam, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard and Tyrese Haliburton scored in the double figures going into the fourth quarter. Obi Toppin and TJ McConnell also each scored in the double figures.

If the Pacers are able to secure the win in Game 4, they will have an opportunity to close out the series in Game 5 at home on Tuesday. The Pacers would give themselves some rest before a potential second round series as well, which would come in handy as that would likely end up being against the top seeded Cleveland Cavaliers, who are looking to complete a sweep of the Miami Heat on Monday.

For now, the Pacers look to put the finishing touches on a win against the Bucks in Game 4.