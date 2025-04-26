Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers cruised to wins in the first two games of their series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Game 3, though, was a different story. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Gary Trent Jr. refused to let their team go down 0-3. They needed a great performance, though, including a dominant run in the second half to take the lead.

The Bucks trailed by 12 points with just after the second half began. However, in just over 12 minutes of game time, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers and his stars led a 48-21 run to take a commanding lead. Milwaukee never gave up the advantage, winning Game 3 117-101.

The Bucks' stars shone on Friday night when the team needed them most. Antetokounmpo, who is dominating the series individually, dropped 37 points. For the first time in the series, someone came along for the ride, but it wasn't Lillard. Trent Jr. played the hero role, matching the Greek Freak's scoring outpoint to fuel the Milwaukee offense.

Before the game, there were whispers about whether or not Antetokounmpo or Lillard would stay with the Bucks if they got swept by Haliburton and the Pacers. For the time being, they have silenced those rumors and given fans the belief that the team can come back.

Milwaukee is a dangerous team simply because they have one of the best duos in the league. Both Antetokounmpo and Lillard have histories of taking over playoff series and fueling their team to unlikely and dramatic wins. The Bucks need that magic to make a deep run.

In a series where the Pacers want to get out and run at every opportunity, Milwaukee is doing its best to slow things down. In a game focused on the half-court, the Bucks' stars have a clear advantage.

It is up to the leaders of the Milwaukee Bucks to maintain the momentum of Game 3. If they can, Milwaukee can get out of the first round and make some serious noise in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.