Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is exploding in popularity, and not just in the WNBA. Since the Fever drafted her first overall in 2024, Clark has been leaving a significant impact on the W and women's sports. But Clark's influence has grown exponentially across sports as a whole — including in merchandising. The Iowa native now officially has the second-highest selling jersey on Fanatics out of any professional basketball player not named Steph Curry.

Clark's No. 22 jersey sales finished ahead of elite NBA names like LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Victor Wembanyama, Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, and even Michael Jordan. The only ball player with a more popular jersey than Clark's was Golden State Warriors star Curry.

Fanatics based its report on sales from September to November 2024. The top sports retailer handles online sales for sports leagues like the NBA and WNBA. Clark's Fever jersey has been flying off the shelves since the night she was drafted, selling out within an hour of her name being called.

One WNBA fan took to X, formerly Twitter, to emphasize just how impressive of a feat this is for Clark's legacy. “And it's even crazier bc it isn't merch, it's jerseys!!” they said with a picture of Clark attached and “people's princess” as the caption. “Most people only own one jersey of a player so it's really just that many people having [Caitlin Clark] jerseys.”

The surge of jersey sales in 2024 reflects the cultural phenomenon Clark has become herself and has had a hand in creating across women's sports. The 23-year-old first skyrocketed into the mainstream in 2023, initially catching eyes from controversial media attention with Angel Reese but then mesmerizing fans with her deep perimeter game and playmaking flair.

Clark is on the cusp of her second season in the W, and supporters are just as excited to see what she does next as they were for her transition into the pros. The Fever tip off their season May 17, reigniting the head-to-head with Reese and the Chicago Sky.