With the Indiana Pacers facing elimination in the 2024–25 NBA Finals, star guard Tyrese Haliburton was seen on the court with his teammates Wednesday during a light practice session at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

In a video posted by Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files, Haliburton was shown taking midrange jumpers near the elbow. His participation comes less than 48 hours after the Pacers’ 120-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5, a performance in which Haliburton appeared visibly limited.

Earlier Wednesday morning, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel reported that Haliburton’s availability for practice was unclear, making his presence during the session a positive development for Indiana. The 25-year-old guard has been dealing with a strained right calf, an injury that appeared to hinder his mobility and effectiveness in Monday’s contest.

In Game 5, Haliburton finished with just four points, seven rebounds, and six assists, going 0-for-6 from the field and 0-for-4 from three-point range in 34 minutes. Following the game, the Pacers announced that he would undergo further evaluation ahead of Game 6.

Tyrese Haliburton likely a game-time decision as Pacers fight to extend NBA Finals vs. Thunder

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle addressed Haliburton’s status in an interview with 107.5 The Fan in Indianapolis.

“He is going to be carefully evaluated over the next 38 hours,” Carlisle said. “(He) will likely be listed as questionable on the injury report and probably will be a game-time decision for Game 6.”

Carlisle reiterated later Wednesday that the team is preparing for all scenarios.

“If he doesn’t play we have a plan without him,” Carlisle told local media following the team’s walkthrough.

Haliburton has been instrumental in Indiana’s deep playoff run, averaging 17.9 points, 9.1 assists, and 5.8 rebounds per game this postseason. His leadership and playmaking have been key for a Pacers squad making its first NBA Finals appearance since 2000.

The Pacers now trail the Thunder 3-2 in the series and are facing elimination for the first time this postseason. Oklahoma City has won two straight games, including Monday’s Game 5 at Paycom Center, and can secure the championship with a win in Indianapolis.

Following Wednesday’s practice, Haliburton emphasized his determination to return to the court.

“I want to play. I’m going to do everything in my power to play,” Haliburton said.

Game 6 is scheduled for Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. A Pacers win would force a decisive Game 7 back in Oklahoma City on Sunday.