Obi Toppin and the Indiana Pacers earned a big win over the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The incredible victory, which saw the Pacers overcome a 14-point deficit with about 2:45 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Knicks fans were understandably upset after the win, but one fan may have taken it too far.

Obi Toppin's warning to fan goes viral after Pacers-Knicks Game 1

Obi Toppin finished Game 1 with a team-high 10 rebounds off the bench to go along with his eight points and one steal. No play was bigger than the dunk he threw down late in the overtime period to put the Pacers up three with 15.3 seconds remaining.

After the contest, Pacers players stopped before their walk into the tunnel to sign some autographs. When Toppin did so, one fan decided to yell at him.

“You suck Obi,” the fan yelled. “We got rid of you for a reason! Yeah, you got lucky!”

To which Obi Toppin heard and replied, “Hey, I'm at the Ritz Nomad. Pull up.”

Clearly, New York fans were upset after watching Tyrese Haliburton bury their team in a game everyone thought the Knicks had won. Haliburton finished with 31 points, four rebounds, and 11 assists. Aaron Nesmith poured in 30 points and two blocks with eight three-pointers, including an NBA playoff record six in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Obi Toppin explained what hurt the Knicks.

“I feel like we're just super resilient,” Obi Toppin said after the game. “With us, you gotta play until the last buzzer goes off. I feel like everybody on this team is going to work 110% every single game until that last buzzer, and I feel like that's what happened. I feel like they slowed down a little bit and we just kept it going.”

Six Pacers players scored in double-figures, with Bennedict Mathurin scoring nine points and Toppin scoring eight.

For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson recorded 43 points with five assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns scored 35 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Game 1.