Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals did not disappoint as 48 minutes was not enough time to settle this thrilling matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks. The Knicks pulled away in the fourth quarter to go up by as many as 17 points, and they led by 14 with under three minutes to go. However, the Pacers shockingly managed to force overtime, and then they won 138-135. Obi Toppin thinks that the Pacers just wanted it more in the end.

“I feel like we're just super resilient,” Obi Toppin said after the game, according to a post from Knicks Videos. “With us, you gotta play until the last buzzer goes off. I feel like everybody on this team is going to work 110% every single game until that last buzzer, and I feel like that's what happened. I feel like they slowed down a little bit and we just kept it going.”

Everything did change after Jalen Brunson hit a big three to make it 119-105 with a little under three minutes to go. After that shot, it seemed like the game was over. That looked like the dagger. The Knicks looked like they thought they had a win wrapped up, and so did the fans. Everyone thought that it was over… except for the Pacers.

Everyone stepped up down the stretch as Indiana quickly trimmed the lead down and made things interesting in the final minute. Still, if the Knicks hit their free throws, they would've won the game.

The Pacers found themselves with the ball in the final seconds down by only two points. Tyrese Haliburton shook his defender and thought that he was going for the win, but his buzzer beater at the end of regulation was only a two. Still, it capped off an insane comeback and forced overtime.

Overtime was as intense as could be, and the Pacers made the winning plays in the final minutes. Indiana now holds a 1-0 advantage over the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.