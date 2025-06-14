The Indiana Pacers blew a big chance to take control of the NBA Finals on Friday night, but all hope is not lost. Even after a disastrous fourth quarter in Game 4 led to a 111-104 loss and a tied series, the Pacers are still two wins away from an NBA Championship and have essentially a best-of-three series to get it done.

Crucially, the Pacers lost home-court advantage in the series with this loss. Now, they will have to get at least one more road win in Oklahoma City in Game 5 or a possible Game 7 in order to lift the trophy.

As demoralizing as this loss certainly is for Indiana, star forward Pascal Siakam is still confident that his group can get another victory away from home.

"We [Pacers] have the confidence to do it… We have the group to do that." Pascal Siakam believes the Pacers can go into OKC and steal Game 5 🔥 (via @BrettSiegelNBA)

“We've gotta go out there, we've won some games on the road before, so we've gotta go out there with our confidence,” Siakam said. “We'll watch what we did wrong and try to get better at those things, and at the end of it we've just gotta go out here and do things that we've done in the past. We have that confidence that we can do it. It's gonna take a lot and it's gonna be hard, but we have a group capable of doing that.”

Siakam and company can take some confidence from their Game 1 road win in Oklahoma City. The Thunder seemed to be in control of that game essentially from start to finish before a furious Indiana rally and a Tyrese Haliburton game-winner allowed the Pacers to steal it. Now, they will have to replicate the feat to gain back control in this series.

The Pacers can also look to build off of their fourth-quarter success, even though the Thunder got the better of them in that department. Even after Friday's setback in the final frame in Game 4, Indiana is still outscoring Oklahoma City by 13 points for the series in the fourth quarter. If some of these games get tight, they can lean on that to try to steal one on the road.

The Pacers will need big games from Siakam, Haliburton and the rest of the team if they want to regroup from this loss and still pull off the improbable upset. They have shown that they are capable of that time and time again in this postseason, and now the time has come for them to answer the bell once again.