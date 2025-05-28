Indiana Pacers star Pascal Siakam made a brutally honest statement about the team's selfless identity, bringing them to this point in the season. The Pacers were up for the challenge in this critical Game 4 against the New York Knicks, securing a 130-121 victory and 3-1 series lead. Indiana is now one win away from its second NBA Finals appearance ever. Siakam has been an absolute hero in this series, and the three-time All-Star put up a clutch 30 points in Game 4, including several huge shots down the stretch.

In addition, Pascal was doing the dirty work toward the end, contributing to a few huge offensive rebounds. While Siakam has been a key part of a championship team before, he looks as comfortable as ever in a Pacers' uniform. In an eye-opening interview with Charles Barkley, the star forward got honest on why this team has fully clicked.

Charles Barkley: “They don't run no plays for you… Do you ever say, ‘Man, If y'all ran a play for me every now and then, I could get 25 a night.'” Pascal Siakam: “That's not who we are, man… it's all about team for us.” 🗣️ (vai @NBAonTNT)pic.twitter.com/UBYu6jbQdt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Siakam had put up a special stat line in this series through four games. The 31-year-old is averaging 25.8 points on 54.1% shooting and 50% from three-point range. Of course, the standout performance was Game 2, where he had a playoff-career high at Madison Square Garden, but when it came to winning plays down the stretch, Siakam was possibly even more essential in Game 4.

Now, Indiana can close the series on the Knicks' home floor on Thursday. The Pacers are already 2-0 at MSG, including that epic comeback win in Game 1. Going back to Siakam's words, this team has been in sync more than any other squad this postseason. Does it mean that the Pacers will win the title? That remains to be seen, but Rick Carlisle has built a special culture built to last with Tyrese Haliburton at the center of it.

However, now is not the time to become complacent. As Carlisle said in the postgame interview, there is plenty of work to be done. But, based on recent history, there shouldn't be much concern that the Pacers won't stay locked in. The Knicks' backs are against the wall, and Indiana has a great past of closing out these types of series leads.