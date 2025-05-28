The Indiana Pacers are one win away from the NBA Finals after their win against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday night. Tyrese Haliburton is the reason Pacers fans are going home happy are already chanting, “Pacers in five!” in the background of Inside the NBA's set on TNT.

Haliburton felt he disappointed his Pacers teammates with his Game 3 performance, and made sure to make his presence felt immediately.

Tyrese Haliburton makes absurd NBA history in Game 4 win vs. Knicks

The Knicks bounced back from losing their first two games at home with a monster win in Indianapolis in Game 3. points, eight rebounds, and 11 assists, but shot just 5-of-16 from the field and 3-of-10 from three. He somehow nearly surpassed all of those numbers in the first half of Game 4.

Haliburton came out firing in the first quarter, scoring 15 points while adding five rebounds and six assists. He finished the first half one rebound shy of a triple-double with 20 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists.

By the end of the night, the Pacers took Game 4 behind a statline that had never been seen in NBA playoff history.

Tyrese Haliburton finished the night with 32 points, a career-high 12 rebounds, 15 assists, four steals, and zero turnovers. That's the first time any player has recorded a 30-point triple-double with four steals and no turnovers.

This postseason, Tyrese Haliburton has recorded 137 assists and just 27 turnovers.

The Indiana Pacers are now just one win away from the 2025 NBA Finals, which would be only their second appearance in franchise history. The first and only other time the Pacers made the Finals was in 2000, losing to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games.

According to the TNT broadcast after tonight's Game 4, teams that lead a best-of-seven series 3-1 go on to win the series 95.6% of the time (283-13).

Game 5 between the Pacers and Knicks will be on Thursday night at 8PM EST.