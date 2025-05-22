The Indiana Pacers did what they've done throughout the entire run of the playoffs in Game 1 against the New York Knicks, and that's come back at the last minute after being down and win. It was another epic ending for the Pacers, as they were down nine points with 52 seconds left in regulation, and Aaron Nesmith hit six three-pointers in the fourth quarter, and Tyrese Haliburton hit the clutch shot to take the game into overtime.

The Pacers then won after scoring 13 points in overtime, and now they lead the series 1-0. All the Pacers fans were probably up in arms about another one of these victories, and so was Reggie Miller, who was on the broadcast for the game.

It's obvious Miller isn't a fan of the Knicks because he played against them in the playoffs, so he gets a sense of joy when the Pacers are still taking care of business against them. That's why, after the game, Miller was seen giving a nod of approval to Haliburton, and he instantly became a meme.

Nasty troll job of the Knicks by TNT here with the cutaway to Reggie Miller. pic.twitter.com/lf2NbIinAr — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

The more games that the Pacers win, the more excited Miller will be on the sidelines while he's watching the series.

Tyrese Haliburton shouts out Reggie Miller after Game 1

After the game, Haliburton was asked about doing the choke signal when he made the game-tying shot, and gave a shout-out to Miller, who originated the move.

“I’ve seen that ‘Winning Time’ doc probably like 50 times growing up, so I know that they didn’t win the series,” Haliburton said. “So, would not like to repeat that. But, I think that’s a historic moment, and that was, obviously, more of him versus Spike [Lee]. Kind of one-on-one. That just felt like it was for everybody, but to him, too. I wanted him to see it more than anything.

"I've seen that 'Winning Time' doc probably like 50 times growing up, so I know that they didn't win the series. Would not like to repeat that." Tyrese Haliburton talks about his knowledge of the history of Reggie Miller's choke gesture: pic.twitter.com/BQLIf6CBBo — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I think it’s just really cool to continue to make my own history, and this group to make our own history, while also showing respect and love to the ones that came before us. Definitely a special moment and something I won’t forget.”

This Pacers team has continued to make its own history throughout the playoffs, and they have been on one of the craziest runs with some of the wins they've gotten. With the Pacers once again stealing a game on the road, this could turn out to be another interesting series.