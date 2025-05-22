May 22, 2025 at 1:51 AM ET

After draining a game-tying three to force overtime in the Indiana Pacers’ 138-135 win against the New York Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton gave Reggie Miller a fitting tribute. He did Miller’s famous choke sign from Game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals against the Knicks. With Reggie in attendance as TNT’s color commentator, Tyrese gave the Hall of Fame guard a front-row view to playoff history.

The Pacers’ historic 14-point comeback in the final minutes forced overtime, during which the Knicks were outscored 13-10 in the Eastern Conference Finals opener. After the win, Haliburton revealed what inspired his celebration while shouting out Miller during his postgame media availability, per SNY Knicks.

“I’ve seen that ‘Winning Time’ doc probably like 50 times growing up, so I know that they didn’t win the series,” Haliburton said. “So, would not like to repeat that. But, I think that’s a historic moment, and that was, obviously, more of him versus Spike [Lee]. Kind of one-on-one. That just felt like it was for everybody, but to him, too. I wanted him to see it more than anything.

“I think it’s just really cool to continue to make my own history, and this group to make our own history, while also showing respect and love to the ones that came before us. Definitely a special moment and something I won’t forget,” Haliburton concluded.

"I've seen that 'Winning Time' doc probably like 50 times growing up, so I know that they didn't win the series. Would not like to repeat that." Tyrese Haliburton talks about his knowledge of the history of Reggie Miller's choke gesture: pic.twitter.com/BQLIf6CBBo — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) May 22, 2025 Expand Tweet

Perhaps Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers will have a different outcome than Reggie Miller and the 1994 Pacers’ fate against the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Pacers break 27-year trend in Game 1 comeback win vs. Knicks

The Pacers erased a 14-point deficit with 2:50 left in the fourth quarter, a feat 970 playoff teams failed to reach before Wednesday night. The Pacers changed that record to 1-970, per NBA insider Keerthia Uthayakumar.

“NBA teams were 0-970 when down by 14 or more points in the final 2:50 of regulation in the playoffs over the last 27 postseasons,” Uthayakumar said. “They are now 1-970.”

The Knicks will host the Pacers in Game 2 on Thursday.