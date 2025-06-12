Rick Carlisle had a powerful message to share following the Indiana Pacers' 116-107 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the 2025 NBA Finals on Wednesday night.

The Pacers outscored the Thunder 32-18 in the fourth quarter, creating all the distance they needed to go up 2-1 in the series. They are now two wins away from securing the franchise's first-ever NBA title.

Carlisle reflected on the team's win after the game. He not only praised his squad for getting the job done down the stretch but also pointed out how they need to keep playing together to accomplish their goal.

“This is the kind of team we are. We need everybody. This is how we gotta do it,” Carlisle said.

What's next for Rick Carlisle, Pacers

It's certainly a strong message for Rick Carlisle to express about the Pacers.

Indiana continued to be sharp with their offense. They made NBA Finals history with their 40-point display in the second quarter and locked in down the stretch to defend homecourt in Game 3. Their offense continued to be highly efficient as they made 51.8% of their total shot attempts, including 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Four players scored in double-digits on Indiana's behalf. Bennedict Mathurin impressed with a standout performance off the bench. He finished with a stat line of 27 points and four rebounds on 9-of-12 shooting from the field, including 2-of-3 from downtown. Tyrese Haliburton came next with 22 points and 11 assists, Pascal Siakam had 21 points and six rebounds, while T.J. McConnell provided 10 points, five assists and five steals.

It would be historic for Indiana to win their first-ever title, being two wins away from making NBA history. However, it will take a lot for the squad to not let up in their momentum and get the job done against a Thunder squad that won't back down without a fight.

The Pacers will look to take a 3-1 series lead when they host the Thunder in Game 4. The contest will take place on June 13 at 8:30 p.m. ET.