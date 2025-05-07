Tensions are already peaking just two games into the NBA Playoffs second-round matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers. After Indiana stunned the Cavs in Game 1, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson lit up the media room with a passionate six-minute rant criticizing the lack of foul calls on three specific plays that left key Cavs players injured.

The head coach of the Cavs had this to say on a post before Game 2, per Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland on X, formerly Twitter.

Yesterday, #Cavs Kenny Atkinson shared his displeasure with no calls that led to the injuries of Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter—as well as one that saw Jarrett Allen take a hard fall. Today, he spoke on it again—for 6 straight minutes. Here are some snippets from his address. pic.twitter.com/BE6oY4cdZg — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

“We really have to take a look,” Atkinson said. “We're all stakeholders in this league. It's unacceptable that guys like Evan Mobley and De'Andre Hunter are now out because of what I see as excessive physicality.”

Mobley suffered an ankle injury and Hunter dislocated his thumb during Game 1. Rick Carlisle, head coach of the Pacers, didn't shy away from addressing the comments ahead of Game 2.

“He's protecting his players. That's a part of a coach's job,” Carlisle said, as quoted by Spencer Davies of Sports Illustrated on X (formerly Twitter). “Nobody wants players hurt. That disappoints the hell out of us. I understand where he's coming from completely.”

Carlisle later went into more depth about the two calls in question.

“The play with Jarrett Allen… that was a missed call, clearly,” he said.

The foul in question, which caused Allen to take a hard fall, was part of a Cavaliers coach's primary concern during his emotional pregame comments.

Yet, on the court, Indiana continues to let its play do the talking.

In Game 2, Tyrese Haliburton didn't need to dominate the box score to make his mark. The All-Star guard scored 19 points and orchestrated the offense with precision, pulling down nine rebounds and even delivering a huge block. With Myles Turner and Aaron Nesmith shouldering the scoring load, Haliburton thrived as an elite playmaker in one of the NBA Playoffs' most dynamic offensive units.

With both Cleveland and Indiana eyeing a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals — and now a potential clash with either the Boston Celtics or the New York Knicks — every possession now carries weight. The Cavs entered the postseason as the East's top seed behind its trio of stars, while the Pacers battled their way to the No. 4 seed.

Game 2 proved just as competitive as the opener, with both teams grinding down the stretch. But it was Indy once again stealing a win on the road, taking a 2-0 series lead and shifting momentum firmly in their favor as the series heads back to Indiana.

If the Pacers continue this balanced attack and gritty execution, they might just prove they're more than a physical team — they're a legitimate title threat.