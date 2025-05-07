Towards the end of Game 2 of the second-round matchup between the Indiana Pacers and the Cleveland Cavaliers, it looked as though the Pacers weren't going to take advantage of the Cavs' plethora of injury woes. They were without two members of their All-Star core, with Darius Garland and Evan Mobley nursing injuries, while De'Andre Hunter was also out. But it looked as though the Cavs had enough to take care of business, especially after Donovan Mitchell had himself another stellar performance, dropping 48 points.

However, the Cavs could not have messed up more badly than they did during Game 2's endgame. Up by three with around 27 seconds left, Max Strus turned the ball over on an inbounds play and opened up the door for the Pacers to steal the game. Tyrese Haliburton then proceeded to draw a foul, missed the second free throw, and yet he ended up with the offensive rebound — setting up his epic stepback game-winner over Ty Jerome to give the Pacers a 120-119 victory.

These past two days have given fans plenty of incredible hoops and even more astonishing heroics in the clutch, and the Pacers' official account on X couldn't be more hyped up for Haliburton's latest cold-blooded antics.

“IT'S ALWAYS TYRESE HALIBURTON,” the Pacers' post reads.

Teams take after the identity of their best player, that much has been made clear in this year's playoffs. And the Pacers have this unselfish, never-give-up attitude that they've adopted from the way Haliburton approaches the game, and on Tuesday, it is once again the All-Star floor general who got them across the finish line as the victors.

Haliburton is proud that he's being a good mom for the Pacers, setting them up for success by making sure that everybody eats. But in times of adversity, a mother also protects and does what is necessary for her children to succeed, which is exactly what the 25-year-old guard did in Game 2.

It's always Tyrese Haliburton time for the Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton has already had his fair share of heroics in this year's playoffs. He was the one who drove the dagger into the Milwaukee Bucks' hearts in Game 5 of their first-round series with a clutch layup in overtime to give them the lead, and now, he's managed to put the Cavs in legitimate danger territory down 2-0 with the series heading to Indianapolis.

Haliburton was deemed to be the most overrated star in the NBA by an anonymous poll. It would do those who voted for him best if they rethink their life choices after that one.