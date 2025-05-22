The Indiana Pacers pulled off a shocking Game 1 win in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks. While many credit the players, Tim Legler credits Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle.



There was a specific move the head coach made that Legler thoroughly enjoyed and appreciated.



“Another thing that was big in this game, you know how many times in a game players start twirling their fingers because they want their coach to challenge?” Legler said on SportsCenter. “They did it about five times in this game for Rick Carlisle. He never did it, he held on to it, and you know why that’s so important?



“The biggest play of the game, I believe, other than Haliburton’s shot, down five, loose ball at the rebound. OG Anunoby tries to get a put-back, Siakam gets the ball, and they call a foul on Siakam. They’re able to challenge because Rick Carlisle held onto it, and it’s a five-point game. They win the challenge, they get the basketball back hit a three. It’s a two-point game.”

Rick Carlisle sees the importance of the Pacers-Knicks series

Carlisle was an assistant with the Pacers from 1997–2000 during some of those Pacers vs. Knicks rivalry games.

This was before he took over as head coach from 2003–2007 with Indiana, where he returned to now after winning a title in 2011 with the Mavericks, who he coached from 2008–2021.

Oftentimes, many players will try to get their coach to challenge a call, no matter the circumstances. However, Carlisle disregarded his players outcry for a call. After all, the head coach has been in the big games before.



He understands the importance of the coaches challenge. Funny enough, him holding onto the challenge was the best move he could’ve done. The officials called a foul on Pascal Siakam, which Carlisle used his coaches challenge. As a result, it was successful and the foul was overturned.



A simple move like that easily determined the outcome of the game. If anyone on Indiana understands the rivalry, it would be Carlisle.

This series should be riveting in all areas. One of them would be how the Pacers broke a 27-year trend in Game 1. Some of it has to with the players, and some of it has to do with coaching.

Either way, one simple call was a difference maker for Indiana in the Big Apple. Carlisle might need more of those to help Indiana advance to the NBA Finals.