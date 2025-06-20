The Indiana Pacers led by double digits and were always in control during Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. But even so, things got a little chippy in the third quarter. Pacers backup big man Tony Bradley picked up a technical foul after a minor scuffle with Thunder big man Isaiah Hartenstein.

Tony Bradley was attempting to catch an inbound pass from TJ McConnell when he was seemingly fouled by Isaiah Hartenstein, and picked up a technical foul after Hartenstein got in his face to take possession of the ball. When no initial call was made, the ball was ruled out on Bradley and Hartenstein was trying to recover the ball for the next possession. Bradley threw an elbow at Hartenstein and the technical was called.

While Bradley hasn’t featured much in the Pacers’ rotation during the regular season and the playoffs, he has had some pivotal moments for the team in the postseason such as Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks.

Bradley wasn’t even on the Pacers roster to begin the regular season. He signed two 10-day contracts in early March, then was ultimately signed for the remainder of the regular season. During the season, he appeared in only 14 games, and then nine games coming into Game 6 of the Finals.

He played six seasons in the NBA before playing in the G League last year. In fact, he had been in the G League with the College Park Skyhawks before being called up by the Pacers. And now, he has a chance at an NBA championship.

Bradley’s career began during the 2017-18 season as the No. 28 overall pick in the draft by the Utah Jazz. In addition to the Jazz and Pacers, Bradley has also played for the Thunder, Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls.