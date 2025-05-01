Updated May 1, 2025 at 4:29 PM ET

Tyrese Haliburton's father, John Haliburton, got into an altercation with Giannis Antetokounmpo after the Indiana Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5. Since then, both Tyrese and John have apologized to Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, but the Pacers have restricted the father from going to games, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

“After conversations with Tyrese Haliburton’s father John Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers front office, John Haliburton will not attend the team’s home and road games for the foreseeable future, a Pacers spokesperson told ESPN,” Charania wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Pacers front office made the decision, and Haliburton's dad understood their actions.

“He grabbed my hand, he put his forehead on my forehead, and he said, ‘Don’t disrespect me,’” John told Ashley Washburn of TMJ4 News in an interview. “And I said to him, ‘I was not trying to disrespect you.’ Then I said to him, ‘I love you,’ he said back to me, ‘I love you.’ We patted chests, he gave me a thumbs up, and he walked away.”