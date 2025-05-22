Updated May 22, 2025 at 12:50 AM ET

After Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton's dad went face-to-face with Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo seconds after Game 5 in the first round, John Haliburton was banned from attending Pacers games for the foreseeable future. However, after his son dramatic overtime win in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, Haliburton went viral on social media.

John Haliburton celebrated his son Tyrese's game-tying three that completed a 14-point comeback to send Game 1 into overtime. In the video, an ecstatic John is seen decked out in Pacers gear while mimicking his son's choke sign at a bar, per Nurse Ky's X, formerly Twitter.

Hali daddy in here clowning 😂 YES'CERSSSS @Pacers pic.twitter.com/s3dUO5FmmE — Nurse Ky👩🏽‍⚕️ (@pplcallme_Ky) May 22, 2025

The proud father continues to see his son come up big in the clutch throughout the Pacers' postseason run, as he couldn't contain his excitement. After watching Haliburton hit one clutch shot in the Pacers' first-round series against the Bucks, he hit a game-winner in Game 5's clincher to eliminate Antetokounmpo and the Bucks, 4-1.

After sending the game into overtime, Haliburton finished with 31 points on 12-of-23 shooting, including 4-of-12 from deep, 11 assists, and four rebounds. The Pacers outscored the Knicks 13-10 in overtime to steal Game 1 and take a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Pacers break 27-year trend in Game 1 win vs. Knicks

The Pacers' dramatic overtime win in Game 1 against the Knicks made NBA playoff history. After erasing a 14-point deficit with 2:50 left in regulation, the Pacers completed a feat 970 other teams failed to reach.

With the series-opening win, the Pacers put the Knicks on the wrong end of playoff history, per NBA insider Keerthika Uthayakumar.

“NBA teams were 0-970 when down by 14 or more points in the final 2:50 of regulation in the playoffs over the last 27 postseasons,” Uthayakumar said. “They are now 1-970.”

Dramatically, the Pacers took a 1-0 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.