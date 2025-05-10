Tyrese Haliburton is a two-time All-Star and 2024 All-NBA Third-Team selection who has already amassed an impressive reputation for himself during the first five years of his professional career, but he is becoming a household name this postseason. The 25-year-old point guard is beguiling people around the country with his recent heroics, which saw him sink crucial game-winning baskets versus both the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. His fame is growing rapidly.

Haliburton received texts from 10-time Grammy Award winner Justin Timberlake, all-time great boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and NBA legend Stephen Curry. He is not letting all the celebrity attention get to his head, however.

Before Game 3 of Indiana's Eastern Conference Semifinals showdown with the Cavs, the 2024 assists leader made sure to meet with a young fan who recently discovered the wonderful news that he is cancer-free. Haliburton congratulated him, signed a Pacers hat and took a picture with the boy, via ClutchPoints. Regardless of what he does on the court, the Oshkosh, Wisconsin native has given a family a special memory they will forever cherish.

Tyrese Haliburton signed an autograph for a young Pacers fan who just recently beat cancer ahead of Game 3 💛🙌 (via @Pacers)pic.twitter.com/mJ7XI6eoT7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 9, 2025

Will the public start to view Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton differently?

Haliburton has rubbed fans and players the wrong way with his occasionally brash, trash-talking nature, but he did not look polarizing in the least while interacting with a child who has suffered unimaginable pain in his young life. The man has his priorities in order, lifting up people when he has the opportunity to do so. And he has done it all while being one of the most scrutinized players in the league.

The former Iowa State standout did not play up to his standard for a good portion of the 2024-25 NBA campaign, but he finished strong and wound up with an impressive season stat line consisting of 18.6 points, 9.2 assists and 1.4 steals. More importantly, though, Tyrese Haliburton has ascended to another level in the NBA playoffs. He is averaging a whopping 10.7 dimes per contest, getting his teammates involved while also assuming the scoring responsibilities in clutch time.

The Pacers swept the Cavs in the Rocket center and now step onto their home floor with the chance to take a historically insurmountable lead in the series. Haliburton will embrace the “closer role” once again if necessary. He knows what is asked of him on this team, and in life.