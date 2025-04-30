Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers have foiled the Milwaukee Bucks again, and this overtime, 119-118 playoff series-clinching win will be especially hard to withstand.

Following the devastating news that Damian Lillard is sidelined indefinitely with a torn left Achilles tendon, Doc Rivers' squad showed tremendous resolve in the early goings of its must-win Game 5 clash with Indiana. The Bucks built a 20-point lead, wavered and then surged in OT. A Game 6 seemed inevitable, but when it comes to this team, the same can be said about Haliburton-induced heartbreakers.

The two-time All-Star point guard awoke from his shooting slumber and took charge near the end of OT. He scored on a brilliant drive with just over one second remaining to cap off a thrilling comeback victory in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Haliburton perfectly described what is expected of him on this squad, regardless of how he is playing.

“You know what time it is, I gotta make plays,” he told TNT's Taylor Rooks after sending the Bucks home for the offseason. “That's what the team relies on me to do. Just try to play the right way.”

Tyrese Haliburton recovered and boosted Pacers to an epic W

Haliburton was struggling immensely in overtime (which he noted), going 1-of-7 at one point, as the Pacers trailed 118-11 with 39 ticks left on the clock. Following a crucial Andrew Nembhard 3-pointer, Number zero helped push Indiana the rest of the way. Back-to-back layups, the first one being a three-point play, fully displayed the clutch gene he has frequently embodied in his young career.

The Pacers' Game 5 and series-ending 8-0 run gives Milwaukee much to think about this summer. Questions about Giannis Antetokounmpo's future will surely surface after another first-round exit. Injury problems once again plagued this franchise and benefited the Pacers, but that will probably not prevent the Bucks from engaging in some serious self-reflection.

Meanwhile, Indy rolls forward into the Eastern Conference Semifinals to face the No. 1-seeded Cleveland Cavaliers. Tyrese Haliburton, who finished Tuesday's showdown with a team-high 26 points on 10-of-22 shooting to go along with nine assists, five rebounds, three blocks and three steals, must maintain his timely shot-making ability if the Pacers are going to enjoy another deep playoffs run.

As this latest challenge proved, he is not fazed by slumps or adversity.