News dropped on Monday that Milwaukee Bucks point guard Damian Lillard suffered a torn Achilles injury during the team's 129-103 Game 4 loss to the Indiana Pacers. At 34 years of age, many are wondering if Sunday night's performance was the last time we'll see Lillard on the court.

However, NBA insider Chris Haynes reveals Damian Lillard's injury status after receiving news that he has a torn Achilles. It sounds like the nine-time NBA All-Star is in good spirits and plans to return from the injury, according to Haynes.

“In speaking with Damian Lillard, he’s motivated on attacking his rehab and returning to form. He's in good spirits. All this and more in my latest Haynes Briefs episode.”

It's a brutal injury for Damian Lillard, as recovery time can take up to a full year. There's a chance the veteran point guard doesn't play at all next season and could possibly return in the 2027-28 campaign. It's an unfortunate injury for the veteran point guard, as he has been playing incredibly well for the team all season. He ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.8% from the floor and 37.6% from the three-point line.

Lillard enters the upcoming offseason on the final year of his contract. However, he does have a player option he can utilize next season. If he accepts it, then he'll likely remain on the Bucks' sideline all season long. If he declines it, then he would become a free agent and potentially nurse the injury on his own without being rostered.

As for the Bucks, they'll have to rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo moving forward. Other players will have to step up as well, as Milwaukee didn't have much help outside of Kevin Porter Jr. and Bobby Portis Jr. in Game 4. Game 5 tips off on Tuesday at 6 p.m. EST. It'll be an away game for Milwaukee as the team aims to pull off a comeback without Damian Lillard.