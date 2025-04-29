As the Milwaukee Bucks face elimination in the first round of the playoffs, speculation surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future continues to grow. Former NBA forward Carlos Boozer added to the conversation Tuesday morning on ESPN’s Get Up, suggesting that the two-time MVP should consider a move to the Los Angeles Lakers if he no longer wants to remain in Milwaukee.

“If Giannis [Antetokounmpo] doesn’t want to come back to Milwaukee – it’s really up to him if he wants to stay or doesn’t want to stay… but it’s interesting to me, for like, if I’m Giannis and I don’t want to go back to Milwaukee, maybe [go] play with Luka [Doncic], maybe go to LA, if he wants to win,” Boozer said.

The Bucks are currently down 3-1 in their first-round series against the Indiana Pacers, following a 129-103 blowout loss on Sunday night. Milwaukee’s chances of mounting a comeback appear slim after star guard Damian Lillard suffered a torn Achilles, adding further uncertainty to the franchise’s immediate outlook.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are also facing a 3-1 deficit in their own first-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers dropped a 116-113 thriller on Sunday evening and will look to extend the series in Game 5 on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Lakers could target Giannis Antetokounmpo to form long-term duo with Luka Doncic as LeBron James nears 41

With both teams potentially staring at early playoff exits, attention is already beginning to shift toward the offseason. For Milwaukee, the focus will revolve around whether it can retain Antetokounmpo, whose long-term commitment to the organization has come under increasing scrutiny. The 30-year-old signed a three-year, $186 million max extension in October 2023, which runs through the 2027-28 season.

The Lakers, on the other hand, made a major splash at the February trade deadline by acquiring Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal with the Dallas Mavericks. The trade sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to Dallas, setting up a new era in Los Angeles built around Doncic and LeBron James.

If the Lakers were to explore the possibility of trading for Antetokounmpo, they could create one of the most formidable trios in NBA history. A core featuring James, Doncic, and Antetokounmpo would give the franchise a blend of championship pedigree, playmaking, and two-way dominance. With James now 40 years old and expected to turn 41 during the 2025-26 season, the prospect of handing the reins to a Doncic-Giannis duo would provide long-term stability for the Lakers.

For now, both the Bucks and Lakers must focus on staving off elimination. Milwaukee hosts Indiana in Game 5 on Tuesday night, while the Lakers return home for Game 5 against Minnesota on Wednesday.

Regardless of how the postseason concludes, Boozer’s comments have reignited conversations about Antetokounmpo’s future and whether a move to Los Angeles could eventually be in play.