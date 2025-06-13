The Indiana Pacers took a 2-1 series lead thanks to a big night from multiple players, led by superstar point guard Tyrese Haliburton. Known for their physicality, the Oklahoma City Thunder have done a solid job on Haliburton throughout the series, and accidentally put him in some history with Kobe Bryant through the first three games of the NBA Finals.

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton makes unexpected NBA Finals history vs. Thunder

Through the first three games of the 2025 NBA Finals, Tyrese Haliburton has attempted a grand total of zero free throws. Through the first three rounds — or 16 games — Haliburton only had two games in which he didn't attempt a single free throw.

According to Stathead, Haliburton has scored the most points in NBA Finals history through three games without a single free throw attempt. Haliburton's 53 points pass New York Knicks guard Derek Harper's 47 points without a free throw in a three-game span of the NBA Finals.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton has the most points scored in a 3-game span (53) in an NBA Finals without a free throw attempt. pic.twitter.com/z4zAwSd9yt — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Haliburton has played 109 minute through three NBA Finals games, and the record-holder for most minutes in a three-game span without a single free throw is Bruce Bowen with 126 minutes over three NBA Finals games.

The Pacers superstar point guard also joined a former Los Angeles Lakers legend with his free throw-less three-game performance.

According to Stathead, Tyrese Haliburton joined Kobe Bryant as the only players in NBA Finals history to attempt at least 40 field goals in a three-game span without a single free throw attempt. Ironically, Bryant did this in the 2000 NBA Finals against Reggie Miller and the Indiana Pacers.

Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton joins Kobe Bryant as the only players to have at least 40 FGA without attempting a single free throw over a 3-game span in the NBA Finals. Kobe did it in the 2000 NBA Finals… against the Pacers. pic.twitter.com/42I0EMLpBC — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

Haliburton and the Pacers have a chance to take a 3-1 series lead over Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night when they host Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Tyrese Haliburton finished just one rebound shy of a triple-double in Game 3 with 22 points, nine rebounds, and 11 assists. For the 2025 postseason, Haliburton is averaging 18.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three.

Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Finals is set to tip off in Indianapolis on Friday night at 8:30PM EST on ABC.