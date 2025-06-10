The Indiana Pacers suffered a tough 123-107 loss in Game 2 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, tying the series at 1-1. It was an ugly contest for star point guard Tyrese Haliburton, as he only had five points going into the fourth quarter. However, after the contest, Haliburton was spotted walking with a limp. When asked about the potential injury, Haliburton was quick to shut it down.

During a press conference with media members, the 25-year-old point guard was asked about his leg. Tyrese Haliburton called the injury scare a “lower leg thing” and claimed that he'll be fine and ready to go for Game 3 against the Thunder, according to insider Brett Siegel.

“I'm fine… I feel fine and I'll be ready for Game 3.”

Media members even asked head coach Rick Carlisle about the potential injury Tyrese Haliburton is dealing with. However, Carlisle is humming the same tune. He did admit that some players are “under the weather,” including Haliburton. But it's not something he or the Pacers are concerned about. From the sounds of it, Indiana will be a full go for Wednesday's contest.

“This time of year, I don't know if anybody is feeling perfect… So, [Haliburton] practiced. He went through everything. I know he has some discomfort; he feels it. But each day he's getting better… We've got a couple guys that are slightly under the weather, but these guys are playing in the game.”

The Pacers will hope for much improved play in Game 3, especially in front of their home crowd in Indiana. Tyrese Haliburton and his teammates will need to be at the top of their games, especially considering how well the Thunder have been playing in the playoffs.

But if Haliburton can get back on track after having a slow Game 2 performance, then the Pacers certainly could earn another win. Through the postseason, Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 18.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the three-point line.