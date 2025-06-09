Game 2 of the Finals didn't go over too well for the Indiana Pacers, as the team suffered a brutal 123-107 loss. However, the series is tied at 1-1 with Game 3 taking place in Indiana. But it appears famed sports analyst Skip Bayless doesn't have much hope for them, as he delivered a harsh take about the Pacers heading into Wednesday's contest.

Bayless believes the Thunder are going to end this series in five games. He thinks Oklahoma City is just a substantially better team than the Pacers. Bayless also points out how OKC won Game 2 even without playing their best.

“The Oklahoma City Thunder are going to win the NBA Finals in 5 games because they're way better than the Indiana Pacers… Wednesday night will be the night the Thunder take complete control of the series.”

Game 2 was all Thunder, as the Pacers largely struggled throughout. Even Tyrese Haliburton had a slow game, as he entered the fourth quarter with just five points. Oklahoma City's defense is likely the reason for that, but it's something he must overcome if Indiana hopes to pull off a win in the next contest.

Most would agree with Skip Bayless here. The Thunder are large betting favorites to win the title this year. Despite that, there's still hope for the Pacers. It's not like we've never seen an upset before. That was the case in the Dallas Mavericks beat out the heavily favored Miami Heat 4-2 in the NBA Finals for the 2010-11 season. Pacers' head coach Rick Carlisle was the head coach of that Dallas team. So, it's a familiar territory for the 65-year-old head coach.

Game 3 tips off on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. EST. It'll be the first matchup in Indiana. It's an opportunity for the Pacers to put the Thunder on their back foot and take a 2-1 lead, in what should be a pivotal contest.