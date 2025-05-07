The Indiana Pacers are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 2 on Tuesday after stealing Game 1 away in a 121-112 win. However, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered an injury scare early in Tuesday night's contest that could hinder Indiana's potential in Game 2 and beyond.

Haliburton was spotted favoring his left hand early in the second quarter. The good news is that the injury wasn't serious enough for the Pacers to pull him out of the game right away. Instead, the 25-year-old guard remained on the floor for a little while longer.

Tyrese Haliburton is hurt on his left hand, and grabs it (with a replay). He decides to play through the pain. pic.twitter.com/cJROR5tkYT — MrBuckBuck (@MrBuckBuckNBA) May 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reports indicate that Tyrese Haliburton eventually had his left hand wrapped and that he is experiencing some discomfort. However, it doesn't appear that he'll be missing much of any time at all, as he's already played 17 minutes in the first half.

The Pacers entered halftime down 61-50 to the Cavaliers. Haliburton is playing rather well despite the left-hand issue, as he recorded eight points, three rebounds, and one assist through two quarters. Improving his assist numbers would go a long way, though, as that would naturally increase the offensive output for Indiana.

Coming out of halftime, sideline reporter Jared Greenberg claimed that the Pacers gave Haliburton an X-ray on his left hand. One team assistant stated that there is “no concern” and that the star point guard should be fine moving forward. However, Haliburton noticeably had his hand wrapped even more so than before.

Game 2 is a big opportunity for the Pacers, as the Cavaliers are dealing with a laundry list of injuries of their own. Cleveland is without point guard Darius Garland, power forward Evan Mobley, and forward De'Andre Hunter. If Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers can pull it together in the second half, they could pull off another big win in the playoffs.

The two-time All-Star has become the face of the Pacers' franchise after emerging as a superstar in recent years. He ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 18.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game while recording a 47.3% field goal percentage and shooting 38.8% from the three-point line.

Hopefully, the left-hand issue doesn't become a lingering problem for Tyrese Haliburton, as the Pacers will need him if they hope to make a serious run in the postseason. The club will likely monitor him closely during Tuesday's game and beyond and ensure that he's healthy enough to play moving forward.