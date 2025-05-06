An incredible season could quickly turn sour for the Cleveland Cavaliers. All-Stars Darius Garland and Evan Mobley and crucial sixth man De'Andre Hunter have all been ruled out for Tuesday's Game 2 matchup versus the visiting Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The Cavs are now in serious danger of absorbing yet another playoffs gut-punch and going down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Donovan Mitchell might have to post the best postseason performance of his career if this woefully undermanned group is going to survive Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam and the feisty Pacers. Garland is dealing with a toe injury, which caused him to miss the tail-end of Cleveland's opening-round series versus the Miami Heat. Mobley and Hunter each suffered injuries in Sunday's Game 1 loss due to what NBA Coach of the Year Kenny Atkinson deemed excessive physicality.

Mobley, the recently crowned Defensive Player of the Year, hurt his ankle when he landed on Myles Turner's foot following a shot attempt. Atkinson believes that the Indiana center invaded his big man's landing area. Hunter, a two-way wing the Cavs shrewdly acquired before the trade deadline, drove to the basket in the same contest but came down hard and dislocated his thumb after Bennedict Mathurin met him in the air. The former No. 6 overall draft pick visibly pushes his hand into Hunter's chest area. No foul was called in either instance.

The Cavs must find a way

Officiating is always under the microscope, but obviously the scrutiny multiplies in the NBA playoffs. While Atkinson does not consider Indy to be a dirty team, he firmly believes the whistle should have been blown on both plays. The show must go on, though.

As unfair as it may seem to Cleveland, the time for gripes is over, or at least paused. The Cavaliers have voiced their opinions and can only hope that they get a break the next time a similar situation arises. Right now, though, the focus is on leaving Rocket Arena with a win. Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen will be instrumental in making that happen, and so will the squad's competent supporting cast.

The Cavs might need Max Strus, Sam Merrill or Ty Jerome to explode form 3-point range in order to combat the Pacers' usual potent offensive attack. If Atkinson's bunch does display the necessary resolve to best Indiana, this city is going to feel invincible. Game 2 is currently underway at time of print.