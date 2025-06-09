The Indiana Pacers have the determination to retain the core that has them in the 2025 NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That may include star center Myles Turner.

ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania provided valuable insight into what's going on between Turner and the Pacers. The big man will be an unrestricted free agent in the 2025 offseason, meaning he can choose to stay with Indiana or depart for a team he believes will maximize his ability or potential to compete for a championship.

“He's the longest tenured Pacer currently and Indiana wants to keep it that way, because Myles Turner is due for a massive payday in the offseason,” Charania said. “The Pacers know they cannot afford to lose him as a free agent… but in doing so, I'm told the Pacers have determined that they will be entering the luxury tax next season for the first time in 20 years.”

What lies ahead for Myles Turner, Pacers

If the Pacers want to show their commitment to their current core, keeping Myles Turner in the offseason will be a major sign of that.

Turner stands alone as the last player standing from Indiana's Paul George era, entering the league in 2015. He stood out as a talented rim protector and playmaker, competing with the best centers in the league.

He's gone through numerous trade rumors in his career, especially those involving the Los Angeles Lakers. However, they came to no avail as the center stayed put. Turner did not let it discourage him, making a huge impact in the team's playoff run to the NBA Finals this season.

Turner has been in the league for 10 years, improving his skillset year after year. The only place he called home throughout his career has been Indiana. With the summer fast approaching, he'll look to get the contract he deserves this offseason.

After the Pacers conclude Game 2 against the Thunder on Sunday, they will return home to host Game 3. That contest will take place on June 11 at 8:30 p.m. ET.