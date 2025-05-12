The NBA world has been waiting for the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery to see who will get the chance to select Cooper Flagg, a generational talent from Duke, with the first pick. That question was answered Monday night in Chicago when the Dallas Mavericks won the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.

Flagg will now be heading to Dallas as the new face of the Mavericks once he is selected first overall on June 25. The Mavs couldn't have asked for anything better on Monday night, as winning the lottery and being able to draft Flagg opens up a world of possibilities for them after trading Luka Doncic before the 2025 NBA Trade Deadline.

Flagg has been labeled as a generational talent given his two-way abilities and winning mindset. He impacts the game in more ways than one, and scouts have been raving about him since Flagg participated with the USA Basketball Select Team last summer before Team USA captured the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in France.

In Dallas, Flagg will make an immediate impact as a go-to scoring option next to Anthony Davis with Kyrie Irving rehabbing an ACL injury. He is the consensus top pick across the league for a reason, and the Mavs should be thrilled to add a player of his talents to their roster for the foreseeable future.

The Mavericks held just a 1.8% chance of securing the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft through the lottery. Last season, the Atlanta Hawks claimed the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft with just a 3 percent chance of claiming the first pick.

This is the second time that the Mavericks have owned the first pick in the NBA Draft. Mark Aguirre was the organization's only other first pick in 1981.

While the Mavericks celebrate, this is a disappointing outcome for the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, and Washington Wizards, as all three teams held the best odds to secure the first pick in this year's draft.

It is worth noting that the Philadelphia 76ers finished 3rd in the lottery, meaning they will keep their pick from going to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The TEAM also ended up with the Xth pick, meaning their selection goes to the TEAM.

Here the results from the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery that took place on Monday night in Chicago:

Dallas Mavericks San Antonio Spurs Philadelphia 76ers Charlotte Hornets Utah Jazz Washington Wizards New Orleans Pelicans Brooklyn Nets Toronto Raptors Houston Rockets (via Phoenix Suns) Portland Trail Blazers Chicago Bulls Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento Kings) San Antonio Spurs (via Atlanta Hawks)

Despite having just a 1.8% chance at grabbing the first pick, Nico Harrison has worked his magic. While all is definitely not forgiven from the city of Dallas, drafting Flagg will at least put Harrison back in the good graces of the organization's faithful.

This is an astonishing moment for the Mavericks. An organization desperate for anything good to happen has achieved the unthinkable through the NBA Draft Lottery.

As long as Dallas doesn't trade this pick, they will be pairing Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis with Cooper Flagg on June 25.