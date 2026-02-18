The Los Angeles Clippers are anxiously awaiting the team debut of point guard Darius Garland, whom the team acquired from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for James Harden. It was a shocking trade deadline move for the Clippers, who had been playing some of the best basketball in the NBA leading up to the trade.

Garland is currently out of the lineup due to injury, and recently, Law Murray of The Athletic gave the latest update on his possible return status.

“I'm told that LA Clippers point guard Darius Garland is practicing on a limited basis to manage his surgically-repaired left foot toe. Garland will not play tomorrow vs Nuggets or Friday at Los Angeles. Status for Sunday vs Magic to be determined,” reported Murray on X, formerly Twitter.

Murray then clarified that Garland “is week-to-week. Expected to play this season, but debut will likely be in March. Clippers want Garland to be fully over the toe injury when he returns to play.”

Injuries have been a big problem for Garland over the last few seasons with the Cavaliers, which many have blamed for that team not fully taking off yet.

However, when he's on the floor, the 26 year-old is one of the better scoring point guards in the NBA, able to create his own offense and facilitate for others, having already made two All-Star teams thus far in his career.

The combination of Garland, combined with the treasure trove of assets that the Clippers got back from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Ivica Zubac, will give Los Angeles a solid group of building blocks moving forward, regardless of what the future holds for Kawhi Leonard, who is currently playing some of the best basketball of his career.

The Clippers will next take the floor on Thursday evening vs the Denver Nuggets.