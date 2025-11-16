Wide receiver Davante Adams has played a crucial role in helping the Los Angeles Rams get out to a 7-2 start. As he tries to move the Rams to 8-2 against the Seattle Seahawks, Adams has now hit an eye-catching career milestone.

He made sure to do it in pretty fashion too. On second-and-goal, Adams caught a quick slant from quarterback Matthew Stafford, scoring a touchdown and making the 1,000th reception of his NFL career.

Davante Adams with his his 1,000th career reception and it so happens to be in the end zone for a touchdown 🙌pic.twitter.com/PBhdQEdiTU — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Catching touchdowns hasn't been a problem for Adams during the 2025 campaign. He entered Week 11 with a league-leading nine. It's clear his connection with Stafford has grown, and head coach Sean McVay has found a way to properly use him in the offense.

Adams hasn't made much of an impact against the Seahawks outside of his touchdown. But the wide receiver hasn't had too many box score blow ups yardage-wise on the season. His best on the campaign is 106 yards. The receiver has been a target magnet through, catching no less than three passes heading into Week 11. Overall, Adams has made 43 catches for 569 yards and 10 touchdowns.

No matter how their Week 11 matchup goes, the Rams lead the Seahawks 21-12 with less than four minutes remaining, Adams will continue to be a top target for Stafford. Clearly he is still remains one of the more dangerous threats in the red zone. And if Puka Nacua is healthy, that's a difficult tandem to beat.

Furthermore, Adams' catch shows his impressive longevity. While he had some down years with the Las Vegas Raiders, he is still one of the premier wide receivers of this generation.