The Green Bay Packers picked up a big win over the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. However, fans held their breath throughout the game. Quarterback Jordan Love briefly left the game with a shoulder injury. It was an injury to his non-throwing shoulder, but an injury to your star quarterback will always leave fans worrying.

All things considered, Love did what he needed to when he returned. He completed 13 of 24 pass attempts for 174 yards. Most importantly, he didn't turn the ball over. The Packers star threw for two touchdowns as he led his team to a needed win. This victory snapped a two-game winning streak.

After the game, Love was inevitably asked about his shoulder injury. And his response was a bit concerning. He did mention that he felt good enough to return. But his comments certainly raise a few questions about the severity of the injury.

“Packers QB Jordan Love called his left shoulder injury ‘manageable, ‘ but ‘not fun.' Said he ‘felt good enough to come back' after getting X-rays,” ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported on Sunday.

The Packers improved to 6-3-1 on the 2025 season. Unfortunately, it appears as if the NFC North is going to be a dogfight once again. They are third in the division behind the 6-3 Detroit Lions and the 7-3 Chicago Bears. Detroit takes on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football for a chance to regain the division lead.

If Green Bay wants to claw back the division crown, it will need Love on the field and healthy. Hopefully, the Packers quarterback can return without any complications sooner rather than later.